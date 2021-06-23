The Gateway Pundit:

Maddow is the far-left’s cheerleader and promoter of far-left causes and lies. For example, she ran with the lie that President Trump was Putin’s puppet for more than four years and probably still believes the proven lie created by Hillary Clinton to this day.

So it comes as no surprise that Maddow’s show was not labeled news in the court of law. PJ Media reported:

Journalist Glenn Greenwald reports that an Obama-appointed judge ruled last month that “Maddow’s show is different than a typical news segment where anchors inform viewers about the daily news.” Maddow does not keep her political views a secret, and therefore, audiences could expect her to use subjective language that comports with her political opinions.

Thus, Maddow’s show is different than a typical news segment where anchors inform viewers about the daily news. The point of Maddow’s show is for her to provide the news but also to offer her opinions as to that news.

While it’s amusing that we can now say a federal judge has ruled that Rachel Maddow’s show isn’t news, the ruling is actually not as amusing as you would think.

The ruling was over a 2019 lawsuit from One America News (OAN), which sued Maddow, MSNBC, and its parent corporation, Comcast Corp., for defamation after Maddow claimed on the air, without evidence, that OAN, which she described as “the most obsequiously pro-Trump right-wing news outlet in America,” is “really literally…paid Russian propaganda.” Maddow was reporting on a Daily Beast article that noted an OAN reporter was a “Russian national” who also wrote freelance for the Russian-owned publication Sputnik.

The Obama-appointed judge Cynthia Bashant dismissed the defamation lawsuit on the grounds that Maddow’s audience knows she’s hyperpartisan, and thus, as Greenwald put it, that her audience “understands that her show consists of exaggeration, hyperbole, and pure opinion, and therefore would not assume that such outlandish accusations are factually true even when she uses the language of certainty and truth when presenting them (‘literally is paid Russian propaganda’).”

OAN is arguably the most honest and up-to-date media outlet in the US. It figures that an Obama judge would cover for Maddow when cover was needed.

