Members of the "Squad" respond to Daunte Wright shooting by calling for the end to all policing.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Monday said that policing in the U.S. is “intentionally racist” and “can’t be reformed” in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb, which the local police chief said he believes was the result of an officer mistakenly using a gun instead of a Taser.

“It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence,” Tlaib wrote on Twitter.

She also called for policing to end, writing that she is “done” with people who “condone government funded murder.”

“No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed,” she continued in the same tweet.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) expressed a similar sentiment as Tlaib in the wake of Wright’s killing, writing on Twitter, “We can’t reform this.”

“From slave patrols to traffic stops. We can’t reform this,” she wrote.

