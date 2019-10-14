The Hill:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) revealed in a new interview that House Democrats have discussed jailing allies of the president who do not comply with congressional subpoenas, an escalation of the House’s efforts to force White House compliance with an impeachment inquiry. Tlaib told Deadline Detroit that such an action, known as inherent contempt, would be “uncharted territory” for Congress but added that “serious conversations” about taking the step have occurred within the Democratic caucus. “There have been actual serious conversations about what the logistics would look like … if we did have to force someone through a court order to come before the Congressional committee,” she said. “This is pretty uncharted territory for many of us and even for Congress.”

Tlaib’s comments echoed those of Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), who called for the House to do as much in a CNN interview earlier this week.