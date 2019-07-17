BREITBART:

During an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, Reps. Alexia Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) spoke about their relationship with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-CA).

Ocasio-Cortez said she would “absolutely” meet with her, with Tlaib offering Pelosi pointers on how to deal with her and her colleagues Ocasio-Cortez and Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“She has every right to sit down with her in any moment, in any time, with any of us,” Tlaib said. “She is speaker of the House. She can ask for a meeting to sit down with us for clarification. Acknowledge the fact that we are women of color, so when you do single us out, be aware of that and what you’re doing, especially because some of us are getting death threats, because some of us are being singled out in many ways because of our backgrounds, because of our experiences and so forth.”