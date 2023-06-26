OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush was on a “predatory” hunt looking for wealthy clientele to support his costly deepsea submersible trips to the Titanic, according to an industry expert.

Rush — who was one of five passengers killed when the vessel suffered a catastrophic implosion — could be incredibly persuasive when it came to his dangerous diving missions — even somehow convincing French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Patrick Lahey, president of Triton Submarines, told the Times.

“He could even convince someone who knew and understood the risks . . . it was really quite predatory,” Lahey, who was friends with Nargeolet, told the Times.

Lahey, whose company is a leading manufacturer and has been involved in the creation and testing of 60 human-rated submersibles, says he warned Nargeolet, 77, before he decided to join the doomed dive last week.

“I told him in very candid terms why he shouldn’t be out there. He understood. I believe PH thought in some way that by being out there he could help these guys avoid a tragedy but instead he ended up in the middle of one,” Lahey said.

