Tinker Air Force Base deaths: 17 people dead in 2023, military refuses to reveal causes

An Air Force base in Oklahoma is tight-lipped after 17 people have died since the beginning of 2023, with an advocate for military families saying she’d made inquiries about a possible rash of suicides. Officials for the Air Force and the base have refused to reveal the nature of the deaths, saying only that there were ‘various causes.’DailyMail.com has reached out to the base for an explanation or names of the personnel who have died – but officials did not respond in time for this report.

A number of the deaths are also still ‘under investigation,’ a spokesperson for the base said. A Military.com investigation suggested that ‘they had been informed of deaths connected to base this year including potential suicides.’ It’s not clear how many of the deaths were service members or what their role was at the base, which has over 30,000 personnel on site.

