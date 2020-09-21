The Mirror:

The 32-year-old victim was lured to an apartment by a woman he met on Tinder and attacked by her boyfriend, who was hiding in the bathroom with a brick and a knife.

A Tinder date was stabbed to death while having sex with a woman and his body was then chopped into almost a dozen pieces, say police.

The 32-year-old man was lured to an apartment by a couple who targeted him because they thought he was rich. They now face the death penalty if convicted.

As the victim had sex with a 27-year-old woman, her 26-year-old boyfriend, who was hiding in a bathroom, emerged and began to bludgeon the man with a brick, according to police.

The man was then stabbed repeatedly until he died at the flat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

After killing the man, the couple didn’t know what to do with his body, so they went out and bought a machete and saw, and began dismembering it inside the flat in Jakarta, Indonesia, police said.

Read more at The Mirror