NEW YORK POST:

The Tinder date accused of murdering backpacker Grace Millane has admitted to strangling her during sex — saying she begged him to help recreate raunchy scenes from “50 Shades of Grey,” a court heard this week.

The 27-year-old New Zealand man admitted having “violent sex” with the Brit — but only realized she was dead when he found her on the floor the next morning, according to police interviews played in Auckland High Court.

He said he started dialing for an ambulance — but stopped himself because of “how bad it looked,” later telling cops in his interview, “There’s a dead person in my room. I thought it looked terrible.”

Instead, he bought a suitcase to bury her in — saying he “spewed up a few times” as he bundled her dead body inside, according to The Sun.

“I just kept saying, ‘I’m sorry … I’m sorry,’” he claimed in his interviews.

The accused, whose identity has been suppressed by the court, insisted to cops that Millane, 21, was the one to initiate “rough sex” after coming back to his hotel after their Tinder date, according to The Sun.