NEW YORK POST:

The chief of Time’s Up, the celebrity-backed organization that campaigns against sexual harassment, has resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations against her own son, according to a new report.

Lisa Borders announced on Monday that she was stepping down as CEO to “address family concerns that require my singular focus.”

Four days earlier, Borders’ son Garry “Dijon” Bowden Jr. was accused of groping a Santa Monica woman, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Celia Gellert told the Times that Bowden, a life coach, photographer and podcast host, touched her inappropriately during a “healing session” at her home on Jan. 21.

The 36-year-old allegedly touched her genitalia, kissed her neck and rubbed his erect but clothed penis against her — leaving Gellert feeling “violated.”

“It was not healing. It was disgusting,” said Gellert, a yoga teacher.

As the inaugural chief of Time’s Up, sources told the Times that Borders’ role “was in conflict with being a mother who was taking active steps to defend her son.”

Borders had notified the Time’s Up board within 24 hours of learning of the allegations lodged against her son. She and the board members considered whether the situation undermined Time’s Up mission — and, ultimately, Borders agreed to resign.

“Lisa’s decision to step down was the right one for her — and for the organization,” the person said.