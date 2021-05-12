ABC7 – New York:

The man wanted for opening fire in Times Square wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl has been arrested in Florida.

Farrakhan Muhammad was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in Jacksonville.

Authorities say he appeared to have been staying in Florida with a girlfriend.

The 31-year-old allegedly fired his weapon in Times Square this past Saturday while taking aim at his own brother.

He had been known to frequent Times Square, passing off bootleg CDs. He has been arrested several times over the last few years.

He was charged Oct. 17, 2018 with previously harassing a 25-year-old woman on the phone and sending her threatening text messages.

On March 17, 2018, he was arrested for aggravated harassment in Midtown and on March 14, 2020, he was arrested for assault in Midtown.

Between 2007 and 2015 he was arrested seven other times on various charges including robbery, grand larceny and fraud.

The mayor (Bill Wilhelm-DeBlasio) said he did not believe that shooting is indicative of larger problems.

More at ABC7 – New York