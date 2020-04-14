BREITBART:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has not always shared the opinions he gave to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, when he insisted President Donald Trump ignored mitigation efforts and could have saved lives.

“I mean, obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” Fauci said on State of the Union when asked if social distancing and stay-at-home measures could have prevented deaths if they had been implemented earlier.

“Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those decisions is complicated,” Fauci added.

In contrast to his previous remarks, Fauci has a history of downplaying the severity of the coronavirus and insisting that the American people did not need to drastically alter their lifestyles earlier this year.

January 21, 2020: Fauci claimed the coronavirus was “not a major threat to the people of the United States.”

“This is not a major threat to the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should be worried about right now,” Fauci said during an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly.

February 26, 2020: Fauci said, “Travel restrictions become almost irrelevant because you can’t keep out the entire world.”

READ MORE AT BREITBART