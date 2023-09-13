Time to stop Joe Biden’s power play to protect himself and his family

The decision by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden is drawing predictable howls from Democrats and their media handmaidens.

Some faint-hearted Republican representatives also are whimpering, as if playing nice would help them keep their jobs. They should step away from the Kool-Aid.

The truth is that if McCarthy (R-Calif.) had opted against an inquiry, he wouldn’t deserve to keep his job and the GOP wouldn’t deserve to hold the House majority.

The role of the opposition party is to oppose, not to surrender to the White House, especially a corrupt one. And it’s long past time for Republicans to play hardball because it’s the only game Democrats understand.

Nothing but the truth

As McCarthy said, an impeachment inquiry is “the next logical step” in an investigative process that is inherently both political and legal. And it is the only way the American public will ever get the full truth about the president’s role in his family’s corrupt schemes.

