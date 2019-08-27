NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Tattoos have risen to mainstream status while maintaining their rebellious appeal. According to a 2015 Harris Poll, nearly 50% of millennials and 40% of individuals under the age of 35 have at least one tattoo.

Despite their prominence, tattoos are not as safe as most consumers assume. Research regarding their safety has lagged behind their popularity; however, medical science is raising new concerns about toxin exposure and subsequent health risks. These risks may not be clarified or manifest in exposed individuals for years to come.

The United States Food and Drug Administration encourages people to “Think Before You Ink,” however, it does not effectively regulate tattoo ink or its composition. Though it has “not approved any pigments for injection into the skin for cosmetic purposes,” there are no product labeling requirements, leaving consumers at the mercy of ink manufacturers. The FDA acknowledges that tattoo inks may contain industrial strength pigments formulated for printers or automobile paint.

Tattooing is more akin to a medical procedure than many consumers recognize, without a thorough disclosure or understanding of the potential harms. It is important to note that the placement of body ink prompts an immune system response and increases systemic vulnerability to toxin exposure. The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), a European Union equivalent to the FDA, remarked in 2018 that it is “well known that tattoo inks can and do contain substances of concern such as identified carcinogens.” Carcinogens are chemicals known to cause cancer.