Tim Scott defended Republicans’ record on race issues as he received a lecture from The View hosts and slammed them for ‘disgusting’ rhetoric about black children in America.

The 2024 presidential candidate and the only black GOP senator claimed that the show was cutting to commercial breaks every time he was making a good point.

His appearance followed co-host Joy Behar claiming that Scott wouldn’t be a Republican if he really understood race issues in the U.S.

‘One of the reasons why I’m on the show is because of the comments that were made, frankly, on the show – that the only way for a young African American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule,’ Scott lamented in his interview with The View on Monday morning.

‘That is a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today – that the only way to succeed is by being the exception,’ he added.

