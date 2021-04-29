Fox News:

Twitter allowed ‘Uncle Tim’ to trend for hours after Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal, before taking action

Scott on Washington Post’s panned fact-check of his family history: ‘He was trying to discredit my story’

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., responded Thursday to what he called the left’s “stunning” personal assault against him following his rebuttal to President Biden’s address to Congress.

Scott told “Fox & Friends” it was shocking to hear intolerance coming from those who say they want to end discrimination, and that those attacking him were doubling down on the concept of liberal oppression.

“Intolerance so often comes from the left with words like ‘Uncle Tim’ and the ‘n-word’ being used against me,” Scott said. “And last night what was trending in social media was ‘Uncle Tim,’ and they doubled down on this concept of liberal oppression. It is stunning in 2021 that those who speak about ending discrimination want to end it by more discrimination.”

“The left has doubled down that they are going to, not attack my policies, but they’re literally attacking the color of my skin,” he added.

Scott said it was disappointing that the perpetrators of the trending words against him on social media want to live their lives how they want, but don’t want the same thing for conservatives, instead opting for them to be confined to a corner.

“Their America and my America aren’t the same America, if in fact they think that discriminating is the fastest way to end discrimination,” Scott said.

“Racism and discrimination: it’s still real, but it is being pushed further and further into a smaller corner in our nation. That’s great news that we should celebrate,” he added. “If you want to be an American, the door is wide open, the front door by the way, is wide open to come in and add value to who we are, not be part of destructive conversations that belittle individuals.”

Later in the interview, Scott responded to an attempt by Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler to find falsehoods in the story of his family history. Kessler wrote in a piece published Apr. 23 that he sought to fill gaps in Scott’s claims about his family history, but ultimately concluded the paper wouldn’t give Scott any “Pinnochios.”

More at Fox News