During a portion of an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) stated that Democratic policies have “led to a 40-year high in inflation” but House Democrats are “still pouring more money on this crisis” with the spending in the omnibus bill passed by the House and President Joe Biden views more spending as a positive.

Scott said, “It’s hard to read 2,700 pages overnight. You get something at 1:00 a.m. or 2:00 a.m. in the morning, you wake up, and you have 2,700 pages to read before you vote, seriously? That’s a bad decision by itself. Adding a half-a-trillion dollars to our national debt, that’s adding even more fuel to the fire that we just talked about. And finally, let’s say this, the Democrats’ leadership in the House has led to a 40-year high in inflation and they’re still pouring more money on this crisis. That’s not good for moms making decisions at homes like the one I grew up in. I can’t imagine the type of crisis people are facing paycheck to paycheck — working paycheck to paycheck. And this administration thinks more spending, more debt, and more challenges [are] good news for the economy.”

