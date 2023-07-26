Tim Burchett kicks off bombshell UFO Congress hearing as whistleblower suggests people have been murdered as part of conspiracy to keep alien craft a secret

A former intelligence officer today suggested people have been murdered as part of the conspiracy to keep UFOs a secret in a bombshell hearing held by Congress.

David Grusch – a former high-ranking intelligence official – is one of three military whistleblowers testifying under oath that they know firsthand about secret programs involving technology far surpassing the US’ capabilities.

During the first-of-its-kind hearing today, Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn) asked Grusch: ‘Personally, have you heard anyone [has] been murdered?’ Grausch said: ‘I have to be careful answering that question.

‘I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities.’

Grusch was sworn in Wednesday, along with Ryan Graves, an esteemed former pilot, and Navy veteran fighter pilot Commander David Fravor.

Opening the hearing this morning, Rep Burchett promised that their testimonies would serve as a landmark moment in uncovering ‘the biggest cover-up in history.’

