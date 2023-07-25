Tim Ballard: Thousands of Unaccompanied Children ‘Disappearing’ into U.S. Interior

Breitbart

Establishment media outlets and other players do not want to have a conversation about what is happening to children, as thousands of unaccompanied children are disappearing into the U.S. interior, Tim Ballard, the individual at the center of the box office surprise Sound of Freedom, told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. Ballard noted that establishment media outlets — Rolling Stone, MSNBC, CBS, CNN, and more — posted “glowing” stories about the operation that occurred on October 11, 2014. “They applauded it. They said that we were good guys. They said, ‘Congratulations, you rescued children.’ Eight years later, those same outlets are pretending that didn’t happen. … They’re lying about it. They’re changing their story. They want to pretend it’s not happening,” he said, explaining that he believes the motive is that they do not want to have a wider conversation about what is happening to children and the “consequences to children that their agendas and their policies are having.” When asked if this anti-children agenda is connected to what is being pushed in schools, Ballard said it “absolutely” is, adding that it is a slippery slope. He pointed to the push to allow children to decide if they are a different sex as part of that slope. If children can consent to that — completely “altering” their sex — Ballard worries it could open the door to even more egregious attempts to normalize abominable acts, such as pedophilia.

