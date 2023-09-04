TikTok star and English language teacher Luke Rockwell, 29, with 2m followers is arrested for ‘having sex with a minor he infected with STDs’ while working at private Christian schools in Bangkok

TikTok star and teacher Luke Rockwell has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor her mother says he infected with STDs while teaching English at private Christians schools in Bangkok.

The 29-year-old, from Florida, reportedly contacted a 16-year-old schoolgirl on social media before having sex with her ‘on multiple occasions’ while recording it and telling her to ‘keep it a secret’.

Last month the young girl fell ill with abdominal pains caused by chlamydia and gonorrhea passed onto her by Rockwell, who uses the name Teacher Luke for his TikToks, according to the girl’s mother.

Her worried mother rushed her to hospital before uncovering the alleged sex.

The horrified mother filed a police report on August 29 and Rockwell was arrested yesterday at his luxury apartment for ‘sex with a minor’ and ‘recording the acts’.

