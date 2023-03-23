TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Thursday that “spying” is not the right word for alleged Chinese surveillance of Americans using his company’s social media platform.

.@DrNealDunnFL2: "I ask you again, Mr. Chew has ByteDance spied on American citizens?"



TikTok CEO: "I don’t think that spying is the right way to describe it."#BanTikTok pic.twitter.com/f2k9Iwk2HT — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) March 23, 2023

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) asked Chew if TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has spied on American citizens.

“I don’t think that ‘spying’ is the right way to describe it,” Chew said.

Dunn asked about a report that the FBI and Justice Department are investigating ByteDance after the company acknowledged firing four employees for using the controversial app to track the location of two journalists in the United States.

