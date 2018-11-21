BREITBART:

Local police officers in Tijuana arrested 34 caravan migrants for misdemeanor charges including drug possession and public drunkenness. They were turned over to Mexican immigration authorities.

Through a news release, Tijuana Police revealed that under order from the mayor, they began carrying out various inspections and checkpoints, netting 34 arrests. Some migrants were reportedly in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

This week, Tijuana’s Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum sparked controversy claiming that any migrant who does not respect the law will be arrested and turned over to Mexican immigration authorities.

“The Tijuana government reaffirms their respect to the rights of the migrant but will not tolerate rebelliousness nor social illegality of any form,” a local government statement revealed. “All migrants who do not follow the rules will be arrested.”