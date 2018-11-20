THE DAILY BEAST:

A dowsing with hot coffee, a sucker punch, angry threats, peltings with sticks and stones.

Migrants who have journeyed from Central America to this border city seeking refuge from violence back home have encountered unexpected violence and harassment here. More than 3,000 migrants have arrived in Tijuana since Wednesday—a rate of arrival that city officials say is without precedent in the history of the city known as the “City of Migrants.” The migrants formed part of the Central American caravan seeking political asylum in the U.S.

The caravan’s highly publicized arrival has generated a nationalist backlash from a segment of residents here that views the migrants as a threat to public safety, and as unwanted competition for jobs and public services.

It has led to a kind of siege mentality inside the emergency shelter where they have taken refuge.

The first sign of violence was on Wednesday night when a crowd of angry residents from an affluent coastal part of the city known as Playas de Tijuana confronted migrants who had gathered there to spend the night at a local park.

“They said we snored and that we stink and about 20 of them threw stones at us,” said 14-year-old Lineth Viera, from Honduras, who was at Playas that night with her father and brother.

Children account for approximately 21 percent of the migrants in Tijuana, according to a city official who oversees data from the shelter’s registry.