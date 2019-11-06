FOX NEWS:

Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin refused to concede late Tuesday in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, citing unspecified “irregularities” — potentially kickstarting weeks of uncertainty as the closely-watched contest with national implications remains too close to call.

Meanwhile, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear held a press conference Wednesday morning in Louisville, declaring victory by saying, “Last night, the election ended. It ended and it’s time to move forward with a smooth transition.”

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Bevin was behind Beshear by 5,333 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, 49.2 percent to 48.8 percent. Libertarian candidate John Hicks received 2 percent.

The Associated Press said it could not declare a winner, owing to the tight margin. The Democratic National Committee and Beshear’s campaign, however, claimed victory.