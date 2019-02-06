NEW YORK POST:

Republicans were clutching their pearls on Monday night after President Trump’s younger daughter, Tiffany, showed up to the State of the Union address in a fitted white dress — with many considering it a show of solidarity with female Democrats and women from the suffrage movement.

The move was mostly done by female lawmakers on the left, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but women from both sides of the aisle had been asked to participate.

Tiffany was the only female member of the Trump family who wore white.

“Welcome to the resistance,” joked one Twitter user.

“I’m not sure what pissed Trump off more, his daughter wearing white or every Woman Democrat in the audience breaking out in a USA chant,” another said.

Many users pointed out how Tiffany, 25, was sitting away from her family during her father’s speech. They also noted how her sister, Ivanka, and first lady Melania were both wearing dark gowns.