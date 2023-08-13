Tiffany Gomas sobs ‘Do not let that plane leave’ and warns her dad is a COP in newly-released bodycam footage after being kicked off flight over ‘fake’ passenger meltdown

Newly-released body camera footage shows marketing executive Tiffany Gomas having another meltdown after being kicked off an American Airlines flight – and even warning that her father is a cop.The July 2 incident sparked safety concerns when 38 year-old Gomas, her Goyard bag under her arm, barreled to the front of the plane and told fellow passengers she was disembarking because the aircraft wasn’t safe.And now the new clip from a Fort Worth police officer’s bodycam shows officers about to confront Gomas as she speaks to an employee at the airport, NewsNation reported.She sounds on the brink of tears after asking the timetable regarding the infamous flight moments after she’d had the meltdown that went viral. ‘I don’t care if I ever fly with y’all ever again, I want to know about this flight right here. Do not let that plane leave, I’m being dead serious. Do not let that plane leave.’

READ MORE