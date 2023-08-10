Tiffany Gomas’ full airplane meltdown revealed in new video: ‘I’m getting the f–k off!’

Marketing executive Tiffany Gomas’ epic meltdown on an American Airlines flight has emerged in full on a new video which details everything which led up to her declaring “that motherf—r back there is not real.”

The cellphone clip was recorded by a fellow passenger on the July 2 flight, scheduled between Dallas and Orlando, which had to return to the gate after Gomas argued with flight attendants and repeatedly tried to leave the aircraft. The video, posted to YouTube by user Olivia Po, starts with Tiffany standing by a seat, visibly upset, talking with a flight attendant.

She can be heard loudly telling the attendant: “Stop the f—ing plane. Stop the f—ing plane, stop the plane,” before gesturing with her hand, pointing down the aisle. The flight attendant continues to calmly speak with Gomas, who had claimed someone on the plane had stolen her AirPods, according to a police report obtained by The Post. As Gomas continues to act erratically and get out of her seat, a passenger can be heard saying, “What’s her problem?!”

Tiffany Gomas

