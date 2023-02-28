Sen. Bernie Sanders – a self-described “democratic socialist” – is charging as much as $95 for a ticket to his “It’s Okay To Be Angry About Capitalism” book tour.

Publisher Penguin Random House on its website shows an eight-stop tour for the Vermont Independent including one Wednesday in Washington D.C., in which tickets cost $55-$95 and include a copy of the book.

Sanders has ran two unsuccessful bids for president on the Democrat ticket and during the last congressional term was chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

The venue hosting the event in the nation’s capital says Sanders as the leader of the committee “successfully led the passage of the [$1.9 trillion] American Rescue Plan.”

The venue’s website also pulls from the publisher’s Sanders profile, which describes the book as a “progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo that has enriched millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the working class.”

The profile also reads: “Sanders argues that unfettered capitalism is to blames for an unprecedented level of income and wealth inequality.”

When Sanders was running for president in 2020, Forbes put his worth at $2.5 million. The Center for Responsive Politics calculated the figure to be $729,030 to $1.84 million.

