NEW YORK POST:

Halloween was a horror for a Bronx man after three strangers followed him into a subway station an stabbed him repeatedly, police said Saturday.

The trio approached the 19-year-old victim as he walked into the Norwood-205th Street D train station near Bainbridge Avenue around 9:25 p.m., chased him and then knifed him multiple times in the stomach and upper right arm before taking off, police said.

The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after the unprovoked Oct. 31 incident, cops said.

Each of the attackers are believed to be around 20 years old, according to police. One wore a black hooded sweater under a dark green jacket, dark pants and was last seen holding a knife on his right arm.

The second wore a light gray hooded sweater and black pants, and the other was seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants.