A violent Bronx mugger cold-cocked a man with a knee-buckling punch before stealing his headphones, video of the brutal attack shows.

The suspect went up to the 38-year-old man early Sunday in front of a grocery store on West 183rd Street near Aqueduct Avenue in Fordham Heights, cops said.

The mugger, dressed in a red jacket, a gray Jordan sweatsuit and a gray hat, spoke to the man for a few seconds before launching his attack, video released by the NYPD shows.

He socked the man in the face with a right hook, sending him staggering back to lean on a parked car, the video shows.

The victim tried to stop the mugger by holding out his hands and shielding himself, but the suspect continued to land blows.