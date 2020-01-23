DAILYMAIL.COM

Three-year-old Aliyah Cardoza, of Azusa, California, has been hospitalized for a month with the NL63 strain of the coronavirus

She was hospitalized on December 23 for a fever and a cough

Her symptoms worsened and she was later diagnosed with coronovavirus, Mycoplasma, acute respiratory syndrome and pneumonia

NL63 strain of coronavirus is a common virus with cold-like symptoms

It is different than the 2019-nCoV strain that killed 17 people and sickened hundreds in China, sending three cities into lockdown

A three-year-old California girl has been hospitalized for a month with the coronavirus, but it is a different and less severe strain than the deadly virus that has killed at least 17 in China. Aliyah Cardoza, from Azusa, was hospitalized on December 23 with what appeared to be common flu symptoms including a fever and a cough that escalated to a diagnosis of coronovavirus, Mycoplasma, acute respiratory syndrome and pneumonia. A month later, Aliyah is intubated at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with a breathing tube and a chest tube, her mother Gloria Aguilera said.

