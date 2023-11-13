Three-year-old American orphan is being held hostage by Hamas after his parents were killed, White House reveals

A three-year-old American orphan is among the hostages held by Hamas, the White House has revealed. The toddler’s parents were slaughtered by the terror group during the October 7 massacre inside Israeli territory that saw 1,200 civilians killed and around 200 people taken hostage including at least nine US nationals.

In a call with Qatar’s leader Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday, Biden ‘condemned unequivocally the holding of hostages by Hamas, including many young children, one of whom is a three-year old American citizen toddler, whose parents were killed by Hamas on October 7th.’The White House statement added: ‘The two leaders agreed that all hostages must be released without further delay.’It comes amid warnings from Congress that some of the hostages could be held by other terror factions, raising a nightmare scenario for negotiators. Only four prisoners have been released so far.

