Three US Marines found dead in car near Camp Lejeune cause of death revealed: officials

The three young US Marines who were found dead in a car at a gas station near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina died from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.

Officials also revealed that the missing-person call that led to the tragic discovery on Sunday morning came from the worried mom of one of the dead servicemen, the Jacksonville, North Carolina, Daily News said.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office got the call shortly before 8:30 a.m., with the woman reporting that her Marine son never showed up on his scheduled flight home to Oklahoma the night before, the outlet reported.

The sheriff’s office later found the three in a four-door sedan in the parking lot of a Speedway Convenience Store in Hampstead — all dead.

Authorities did not immediately say whether the deaths were believed to be accidental.

The three, all with the rank of lance corporal, were identified as Merax Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Okla., Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wis., and Ivan Garcia, 23, of Naples, Fla.

READ MORE