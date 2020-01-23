BREITBART

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia’s remote southern alpine ranges on Thursday, killing all three of its American flight crew. The NSW State Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the crash deaths in the state’s Snowy Monaro region, adding few details are currently available as to the circumstances behind the tragedy. Coulson Aviation in the U.S. state of Oregon confirmed one of its Lockheed large air tankers left Richmond air force airbase with retardant for a firebombing mission and radar contact was lost over rugged bushland near the national capital Canberra. It said the accident was “extensive” but had few other details.

READ MORE AT BREITBART