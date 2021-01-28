ABCnews.go.com – October 2020 Town Hall Meeting:

BIDEN ON EXECUTIVE ORDERS:

“No, well, I’ve got to get the votes. I got to get the votes. That’s why — you know, the one thing that I — I have this strange notion. We are a democracy. Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends even occasionally say, “Well, if you can’t get the votes by executive order, you’re going to do something.” Things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.”

Joe Biden has now signed more executive orders in his first week than any other President (22 compared to previous record of 5 by Barack Obama)

BIDEN ON COVID VACCINE:

“President Trump talks about things that just aren’t accurate about everything from vaccines; we’re going to have one right away, it’s going to happen and so on …They’re not there yet. And most scientists say that it’s not likely to have a vaccine that would be available until the beginning of next year, into the spring of next year.”

As of January 20, 2021, Trump’s Warp Speed project was administering, on average, 1 million doses of vaccine per day.

BIDEN ON UNITY:

“If I get elected, you know, I’m going to be — I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I’m going to be an American president. I’m going to take care of those that voted against me as well as those who voted for me, for real. That’s what presidents do. We’ve got to heal this nation, because we have the greatest opportunity of any country in the world to own the 21st century. And we can’t do it divided.”

In his inauguration speech Biden attacked & demonized Trump supporters

More, plus full Transcript at ABC News