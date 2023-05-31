Three teens have been arrested after capturing a beloved mother swan and allegedly eating her on Memorial Day, leaving her four babies without a mother.

The swan, Fay, and her four babies were kidnapped from Manlius swan pond in Manlius, New York, on Saturday. They were last seen by a village employee who was tending to flowers in the area, Manlius Village Mayor Paul Whorrall said.

Eman Hussan, 18, of Syracuse was arrested in connection with Fay’s killing, along with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, Manlius police Sgt. Ken Hatter said.

Fortunately, the family did not include the Swan’s four babies, known as cygnets, as part of their meal. On Tuesday, Police said all four baby swans had been found, and are currently in the care of a biologist, who has raised Fay since 2007.

Hussan and the other teens have been charged with felony counts of grand larceny and mischief, as well as misdemeanor counts of conspiracy and criminal trespass.

READ MORE