Amtrak’s Empire Builder 7/27 derailed near Joplin, Montana around 4pm MST

Three passengers have died and ‘well over’ 50 people have been injured

Passengers have been sent to Liberty Community And Senior Center, among other places, and five hospitals are on standby

Amtrak confirmed that eight jars derailed with passengers citing two have completely detached

There were 141 passengers and 13 crew members on board

Amtrak has deployed ground teams and are helping NTSB, who owns the tracks, to investigate the cause of the derailment

Three people are dead and more than 50 are injured after an Amtrak train carrying 141 passengers and 16 crew derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon. Eight cars out of the 10 cars on Amtrak’s Empire Builder 7/27 train derailed as it carried passengers from Chicago to Seattle, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Two train cars reportedly separated and slid down a 30 foot embankment. Police confirmed that three passenger onboard died as a result of their injuries. ‘We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident,’ Amtrak released in a statement. Amanda Frickel, the disaster and emergency services coordinator for Hill County, Montana told The New York Times ‘well over’ 50 people are injured. She added that six counties sent rescuers and five hospitals are on standby to accept patients. Several helicopters are on standby, as well. Amtrak also reported they are working with local authorities to help those who are injured. ‘Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport those who were injured to medical care, and to safely evacuate everyone else at the scene,’ Jason Abrams. Amtrak’s Public Relations Manager said in a statement.

