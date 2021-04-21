The New York Post:

Three more former Minneapolis cops are still set to stand trial in the death of George Floyd following Tuesday’s murder conviction for former police officer Derek Chauvin

The since-fired officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are all free on $750,000 bail ahead of their trial, which is set to begin Aug. 23.

They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter over the May 2020 death of Floyd. They face up to 40 years in prison on the top charge.

All three officers were involved in the fatal arrest, with two of them — Kueng and Lane — restraining Floyd along with Chauvin, according to prosecutors.

It was Kueng, Lane and Chauvin who forced Floyd to the ground after he balked at getting into the back of a squad car during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

