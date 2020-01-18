USA Today:

Three more suspected neo-Nazis connected to a white nationalist group that reportedly planned to have members at a gun rights rally in Virginia have been arrested, authorities say.

Three Georgia men were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal street gang as part of the hate group, The Base, according to the Floyd County Police Department.

News of the arrests come a day after three other suspected members of The Base were arrested in Maryland on firearms and alien-harboring charges.

The three Georgia men, identified as Luke Austin Lane of Floyd County, Michael Helterbrand of Dalton and Jacob Kaderli of Dacula, were planning to “overthrow the government and murder a Bartow County couple,” Floyd County police said in a statement.