Three More Hunter Biden Lawyers Move to Withdraw from Case

Three more of Hunter Biden’s defense attorneys moved to withdraw from the case on Friday after lead attorney Chris Clark withdrew last week. Latham & Watkins LLP attorneys Brian C. McManus, Timothy H. McCarten, and Matthew S. Salerno requested permission from the judge to withdraw from the case after the judge dismissed the plea deal on August 17. Moving forward, prosecutors expect the case to go to trial where it will likely be tried in Delaware or California.

“Brian C. McManus, counsel for the Defendant, Robert Hunter Biden, and respectfully requests this Honorable Court to withdraw all appearances for the law firm of Latham & Watkins LLP as counsel for the Defendant in the above-captioned matter,” the motion reads. “Mr. Biden has been advised of, and consents to, our withdrawal. He also agrees this withdrawal will cause no material adverse effect or prejudice to him and remains completely satisfied with Messrs. Lowell’s and Jones’s continued representation of him,” the document continues.

