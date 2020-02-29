New York Magazine:

A woman in Northern California, a resident in northwest Oregon, and a high school student in Washington State have all tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus despite having no known link to any other outbreak or infected person. The cases indicate there may be active community transmission of COVID-19 in at least four separate communities on the West Coast — and more confirmed cases are extremely likely.

Friday night in Washington State, state health officials announced two new “presumptive” confirmed cases of the coronavirus, meaning cases which tested positive in a local lab, but the results have not yet been confirmed by the CDC. One case was a woman who had recently travelled to South Korea, but the other case was a high school student with no known links to any other outbreaks or infected people. The student may have exposed his high school to the virus.

