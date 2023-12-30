Three Mexican Migrants Rescued in Wintery Conditions After Crossing Canadian Border into New York

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three Mexican migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border into New York on December 9, according to information received this week from CBP officials. The migrants all suffered injury from exposure to the wintery conditions and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Swanton Sector Cheif Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted photos on social media showing agents rescuing a group of migrants who became lost in the woods after crossing into New York from Canada. The agents, along with Churubusco Fire Department crews and other supporting agencies, carried out a search and rescue operation leading to the discovery of the injured migrants.

Responding to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas, CBP officials reported on December 28 that Swanton Sector agents assigned to the Champlain Station responded to a 911 call in Churubusco, New York, at about 5 a.m. on December 9. The search crews found three migrants suffering from cold weather injuries in the dense forest area. Rescue crews transported the migrants to the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for treatment, officials stated.

Breitbart later learned the three migrants were identified as Mexican nationals. After being treated at the hospital, agents released the migrants with a notice to appear before an immigration court at some point in the future. Officials did not disclose the final destination plans for the migrants.

