NY POST

Two family members of a New Jersey woman who died from the coronavirus last week also reportedly lost their lives from the illness on Wednesday.MGrace Fusco, 73, a mother of 11 from Freehold, died in a hospital Wednesday night, her cousin and family lawyer Paradiso Fodera told the New York Times. Fusco’s daughter, 55-year-old Rita Fusco-Jackson, died Friday, becoming New Jersey’s second coronavirus victim. Meanwhile, Fusco’s eldest son, Carmine Fusco, also died from the virus at a hospital in Pennsylvania earlier Wednesday, Fodera told the paper.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST