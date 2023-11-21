Three Louisiana teens who carjacked New Orleans woman, 73, and dismembered her by dragging her behind her vehicle strike plea deals that’ll see them jailed for 20 years

Three of the four Louisiana teenagers charged in the carjacking and dragging dismemberment of a grandma landed a plea deal after they originally faced life in prison.

Briniyah Baker, 17, Lenyra Theophile, 16, and Mar’Qel Curtis pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted manslaughter and will be sentenced to just 20 years.

All four defendants had been charged as adults with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey, who was dragged for nearly a block after her arm got stuck in her seatbelt.

The teens momentarily stopped the vehicle to open the door and kick the grandmother into the street – after her arm had been severed and clothing torn off.

The three teens will serve a minimum of 15 years each. Two of them expressed remorse in court, while one girl’s attorney offered prayers.

