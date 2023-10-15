Three injured in horrifying State Fair of Texas shooting that prompted evacuation as one man is arrested in Dallas

def not what u wanna see at the top of the ferris wheel at the texas state fair pic.twitter.com/zx8V7p1frh — awbs 🪐 (@cans0fsoup) October 15, 2023

Hundreds of people were left fleeing for their lives after a gunman opened fire at State Fair of Texas – as some fairgoers were left on the top of a Ferris wheel watching the terror from above. A suspect, who wounded three people on Saturday night, is in custody, police said. The gunman opened fire at the food court at the Tower Building in Dallas. Dallas Police said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.The ordeal erupted when one man started shooting at another – but screaming fairgoers in their dozens started running away from the amusements when they heard the bullets ring out.

