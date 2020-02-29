BBC:

Three people have died after dry ice was poured into a swimming pool at a party in Moscow on Friday.

The victims were connected to Instagram influencer Yekaterina Didenko, who was celebrating her 29th birthday at the pool complex in the city’s south.

Dry ice had been dumped in the pool after guests exiting the sauna complained it was too warm.

Ms Didenko’s husband is reportedly among the dead.

In an earlier video message, the blogger, looking shaken and distressed, said he had been been rushed to intensive care. All the victims are said to be aged about 30.

Go to the BBC to find out why