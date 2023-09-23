Three Confirmed Cases of Tuberculosis Reported Among Illegal Immigrants in El Paso Sector

Griff Jenkins of FOX News tweeted today that there are now three confirmed cases of Tuberculosis among the illegal immigrants in the El Paso sector.

The threat of disease is one of the concerns that has been raised by critics of Biden’s horrible open-border policies.

These reported cases are just the ones that we know about. It’s probably safe to assume that other cases have gone unnoticed.

RedState reports:

Three Cases of Tuberculosis Found Among Illegal Immigrants in El Paso Sector



On top of everything else that’s been going on along the wide-open southern border, now we have three cases of tuberculosis identified in illegal immigrants in the El Paso sector.



Tuberculosis (TB) is a serious, transmissible bacterial disease caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis pathogen. TB is usually present in the lungs but can appear elsewhere in the body and may be latent in a person for years — with no symptoms. What is really disturbing is that there is now a completely drug-resistant strain of the TB pathogen that appeared in Italy and India, starting in 2003.



Historically, TB has been a big killer. Until the testing of dairy cattle for the pathogen became widespread, one of the more common vectors of TB was unpasteurized milk, but these days, it’s more often spread by aerosol when an infected person sneezes or coughs. TB can cause permanent lung damage if left untreated. Up to 90 percent of people who carry the TB pathogen are non-symptomatic.

READ MORE