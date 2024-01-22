Three Attacked in Central London ‘For Being Jewish’ by Gang of Arabic-Speaking Men, Victims Claim Police Failed to Come to Their Aid

Three people were attacked after enjoying a night out in London’s West End “for being Jewish” by a gang of Arabic-speaking men in the early hours of Sunday morning, while the police took nearly a half-hour to come to the scene despite repeated calls from the victims.A group of around 20 men, who were “swearing in Arabic”, allegedly attacked a group of three Jewish friends in Leicester Square in central London after they heard the friends “speaking Hebrew” while on their way to a nightclub.One of the victims, a 28-year-old woman named Tehilla, told The Telegraph: “They heard us talking and said, ‘are you Jewish?’… I said ‘yes, I’m Jewish,’ and then they started chanting ‘Free Palestine’, and f— Jews, all this kind of swearing at us.”“So we just tried not to get into trouble, to walk away, but they started following us and then all of a sudden, it started with like two or three guys, and all of a sudden, they called all their friends and 15 to 20 guys started attacking us physically.”“I hurt my leg, they punched me in the neck,” she continued. “I tried to run away and I called the police so many times, at least 10 times and I kept crying to them, ‘I’m a girl, there’s a group of guys attacking me and my friends because I’m Jewish, please can you come, I’m scared I’m going to die’.”

