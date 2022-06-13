Breitbart

Three men have been arrested in connection to the brutal beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming in a parking lot at the Lebron James-founded I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, after Liming and friends allegedly drove around shooting a water gun at people on June 2. In a press release, the U.S. Marshals Service announced it had arrested Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovan Jones, 21, in Akron on Saturday morning after homicide warrants were issued for the three. Both Staffords were arrested at a residence in the 500 block of North Howard Street, while Jones was arrested at a home in the 200 block of Crosby Street. The three suspects “are currently being held on charges of murder and felonious assault, with Jones also accused of disrupting public service,” WKYC reported. “While I believe the news of the arrests will be welcomed by Ethan’s family and loved ones, we all recognize that nothing will bring Ethan back,” said Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett. “Violence in this country must stop. We are losing too many lives to senseless acts of violence.”

