Three arrested in connection with triple murder of Florida fishing buddies

Fox News:

Two men and a woman on Wednesday have been arrested in connection with the brutal beatings and death of three Florida friends during a nighttime catfishing trip.

“We have locked up the three people responsible for the murders of these guys,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Tony “TJ” Williams, 26, a hardened criminal with 230 felony criminal charges against him in his arrest history, was the alleged ringleader behind the “massacre.” His girlfriend, Mary Whitmore, 27, and his brother Robert Williams, 21, have also been arrested.

Judd called the elder Williams “pure evil in the flesh” and said his criminal history dates back to when he was 12 years old. He has 15 convictions and has two stints in state prison on his record.

“He’s a thug, he’s a criminal,” Judd said, adding Williams has been charged with three counts of first degree murder. His brother and Whitmore have been charged with 3 counts of accessory and 1 count of tampering.

ORIGINAL STORY ON MICHAELSAVAGE.COM

