Three men have been arrested in connection to the killing of a teenager outside LeBron James-founded Ohio high school in early June, federal authorities announced Saturday.

Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death on June 2 in the parking lot of I Promise School in Akron.

In a press release, the US Marshals Service revealed that the federal entity’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron Police on Saturday morning arrested Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19 and Donovon Jones, 21, at two different residential buildings in Akron.

Liming was brutally beaten to death at around 10:46 p.m. on June 2. Authorities have said the teen died from blunt force trauma to the head after he drove around with his friends and shot a water gun at people.

Liming was lying on the ground in the parking lot when police arrived, officials have said. They were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

